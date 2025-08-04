Why a Chinese shopkeeper hasn’t turned off her lights in 13 years: ‘I just want to help those in need’

In the old town of Changsha, in central China’s Hunan province, a small grocery shop has become a quiet symbol of care and safety. Run by 60-year-old Sun Meihua, the shop has kept its lights on every night for the past 13 years, not for business, but to help women feel safe walking home in the dark. Sun Meihua, a shopkeeper in Changsha, offers ‘love for free’ by leaving lights on, taking calls, and keeping spare keys for locals.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Sun opened the shop in 2012. In her first month, a few young women told her that the light outside made them feel secure after finishing work late. From that moment, she never turned it off. Local people now call her the “street light auntie”, South China Morning Post reported.

Small acts of care

Her kindness goes far beyond the light. She changed her shop’s closing time to 2 am and sometimes walks home with girls who are afraid.

She also brought the landline phone from her house to the shop. Many elderly people who don’t use mobiles and children who can’t carry phones use it to call their families, for free.

The landline telephone gets damaged quickly, but Sun replaces it every year. Some neighbours also leave their only house keys with her when they go out, trusting her completely.

According to the South China Morning Post, Sun and her husband have lived in the area for over 20 years. They once received help from the community, and now she says she is giving back.

The neighbours are stunned by Sun’s quiet dedication, with many praising her as a true example of everyday kindness. Her simple acts, like keeping the lights on and offering free calls, have touched hearts across social media.