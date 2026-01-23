‘Why is he honking so much?’: Russian woman shares parents’ first reaction to car ride in India
A Russian woman shared her parents’ first car ride in India, capturing their confusion over nonstop honking.
A Russian woman has grabbed the internet’s attention after sharing her parents’ candid reactions during their first ever car ride in India.
The short clip, posted on Instagram by Marina Kharbani, captures her parents trying to make sense of India’s famously noisy roads, particularly the constant honking that often puzzles first time visitors.
In the video, Marina is seen sitting in the front passenger seat while her parents occupy the back seat. As traffic noise fills the air, her father can be heard reacting in Russian, later translated into English as, “Why is he honking so much.” His confusion is echoed moments later when her mother asks, “Are we annoying him.” Still trying to understand the situation, her father adds, “What is the reason of honking that much, I don’t understand.”
Take a look here at the clip:
A caption that explains it all
The clip carries a text overlay that reads, “My parents reaction on first car ride in India,” instantly setting the context for viewers. Marina’s caption adds a humorous touch, saying, “They were trying so hard to understand the reason of honking. I said welcome to India, here we don’t need a reason to honk.”
Internet finds the moment relatable
Social media users flooded the comments section with humour and personal experiences. One user joked, “This is the most accurate introduction to Indian traffic I have ever seen.” Another commented, “Your parents are asking the same questions every foreigner asks on day one.” A third wrote, “Honking is basically a language here, not a reaction.” Someone else added, “Tell them the horn is just to say hello.” Another viewer shared, “My parents reacted exactly the same way when they visited India.” One amused user summed it up by saying, “If there is silence on the road, something is wrong.”
