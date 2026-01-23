‘Why is he honking so much?’: Russian woman shares parents’ first reaction to car ride in India

A Russian woman has grabbed the internet’s attention after sharing her parents’ candid reactions during their first ever car ride in India. A Russian woman posted a video of her parents reacting to India’s traffic honking. (Instagram/terk_love)

The short clip, posted on Instagram by Marina Kharbani, captures her parents trying to make sense of India’s famously noisy roads, particularly the constant honking that often puzzles first time visitors.

In the video, Marina is seen sitting in the front passenger seat while her parents occupy the back seat. As traffic noise fills the air, her father can be heard reacting in Russian, later translated into English as, “Why is he honking so much.” His confusion is echoed moments later when her mother asks, “Are we annoying him.” Still trying to understand the situation, her father adds, “What is the reason of honking that much, I don’t understand.”

