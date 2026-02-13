Why this American man spent ₹8 crore on new home in Italy and what he got for his money

More than a century after his ancestors left Italy for the United States, an American lawyer has chosen to reverse that journey. Vito Andrea Racanelli has moved from Denver to the Italian countryside with his family, investing over $1 million in a historic farmhouse in Tuscany. The property, believed to date back to the 1750s, is currently undergoing renovation. (Representational image, Unsplash)

While many foreign buyers search for low-cost properties in Italy, Racanelli took a different route. He purchased an aristocratic estate in Radicondoli, a small village near Siena, opting for space, history and landscape over a bargain deal, CNN reported.

A fresh start in Tuscany Racanelli relocated in August 2024 with his wife Lynn, a former dental hygienist, and their children, Vito, 16, and Carmen, 13. The property, believed to date back to the 1750s, is currently undergoing renovation. The family is living in one section while restoration work continues elsewhere.

Also read| Indian expat shares reality of Dubai life 2 years after moving: ‘Rents would eat your salary alive’

He says the decision was motivated by a desire for a safer and more active lifestyle.

The family had often holidayed in Italy and admired its scenery, architecture and what Racanelli describes as “the beautiful spirit of its warm people.”

Also read| After Rajpal Yadav’s surrender, fans recall Premanand Maharaj’s ‘warning’ video; take a look

After selling their home in Colorado in 2024, they secured Italian citizenship through his grandmother, who came from the Molise region in southern Italy. Within eight months, they packed up and settled in Tuscany.

Racanelli found the estate online. The property, once a borgo or self-sufficient rural hamlet, lies close to a large nature reserve and includes a swimming pool and five hectares of land.

Although his family roots trace back to southern Italy, they selected Radicondoli for its location near Siena and its welcoming atmosphere. They travelled to view the farmhouse, known as Podere Doglio, in 2024.

The village’s sense of community left a lasting impression.

Convinced it was the right choice, he agreed to buy the estate the same day.

For the Racanelli family, the move represents more than a property purchase. It is a return to heritage and a step towards a slower, outdoor-focused life in the Italian countryside.