Will you be able to solve this perplexing brain teaser in 30

Will you be able to solve this perplexing brain teaser in 30

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 29, 2023 09:05 AM IST

To solve this puzzle, use your creativity and logical reasoning skills. Are you up for the challenge?

There are numerous mind-bending brain teasers that leave people feeling perplexed. Although some of these puzzles may be challenging, there is no doubt that they are also fun to solve. These brain teasers often prompt people to use their basic logical reasoning as well as creative thinking. And if you find joy in solving brain teasers, we have one for you.

Will you be able to solve this?
Will you be able to solve this?

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the page The Enigmagram. The puzzle states, "Which day is two days before the day after the day, three days after the day before Wednesday?"

Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several think that the correct answer is 'Thursday'.

What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser caught the attention of many. The puzzle was shared on Instagram. It states, "I am not alive, but I grow; I don't have lungs, but I need air; I don't have a mouth, but water kills me. What am I?"

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

