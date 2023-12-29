Will you be able to solve this perplexing brain teaser in 30

There are numerous mind-bending brain teasers that leave people feeling perplexed. Although some of these puzzles may be challenging, there is no doubt that they are also fun to solve. These brain teasers often prompt people to use their basic logical reasoning as well as creative thinking. And if you find joy in solving brain teasers, we have one for you. Will you be able to solve this?

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the page The Enigmagram. The puzzle states, "Which day is two days before the day after the day, three days after the day before Wednesday?"

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several think that the correct answer is 'Thursday'.

Earlier, another brain teaser caught the attention of many. The puzzle was shared on Instagram. It states, "I am not alive, but I grow; I don't have lungs, but I need air; I don't have a mouth, but water kills me. What am I?"

