Winnie the Pooh knocked down by tourist at Shanghai Disneyland. Viral video sparks outrage

A recent incident at Shanghai Disneyland has ignited widespread outrage on Chinese social media after a tourist assaulted an actor dressed as Winnie the Pooh during a parade. The altercation, which took place on September 22, was captured on video and quickly went viral. Winnie the Pooh mascot collapses after being hit on head by tourist at Shanghai Disneyland. (X)

In the video, a middle-aged man is seen rushing towards the Disney character and slapping the actor on the head, causing the performer to collapse to the ground. Bystanders reportedly heard a "loud thud" as the actor fell, clutching their head and struggling to get back on their feet. Disneyland staff promptly intervened, stopping the man and helping the performer recover, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

According to the report, the Shanghai Disneyland also released a statement, confirming that the performer was physically unharmed and that the tourist had been "dealt with," though they declined to disclose specific details regarding any penalties.

Check out the video here:

How did social media users react?

Social media users expressed their outrage over the video, with one commenting, “So uneducated and rude. He’s probably the kind of person who hits animals for fun.” Another added, “I hope that man was arrested. Disgusting behavior.”

Another user wrote, “I feel sorry for them. They wear heavy costumes and withstand high temperatures while keeping their energy up”.

This is not the first time a performer at Shanghai Disneyland has been attacked. In January 2023, a visitor struck the character Lingna Belle, resulting in the actor experiencing vomiting and dizziness, SCMP added in its report.

The video has garnered over 22 million views, 2000 comments over 8,000 reshares on X(formerly Twitter).

