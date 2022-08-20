Woman aces ten expressions and accents in a minute. Viral video wows people

Learning a new accent can be a daunting task. However, there are some who end up acing the different accents flawlessly. Just like this woman in the viral video on Instagram. It shows her speaking in various accents back to back and also doing expressions of a few celebrities in just a minute. From British to Spanish and from Ariana Grande to Shakira, the woman aces different accents.

The video was shared by the Instagram user, Sai (@saigodbole). The video shows Sai accepting the 'accent and expressions challenge' as she surprises netizens with her sharp skills. She wrote in the caption, "Done!" accompanied with a dancing emoticon to express herself. "Thank you for the cues @tejaoka!" wrote Sai to express her gratitude to her friend, who helped her create the video.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on August 9 and since being shared, it has garnered more than 1.2 million views and counting. The video has been liked by several people. Impressed by her talent, one of the Instagram users commented, "What did I just see!! Damn! You are amazzzzzinggg." "You're a queen through and through!" wrote another. A third expressed, "Absolutely mind-blowing! You're so talented!" What are your thoughts on the video?