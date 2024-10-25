Woman charges at actor NT Ramaswamy in theatre, slaps him for his villain role in Love Reddy. Viral video

In a shocking turn of events, Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy faced an unexpected assault from an audience member after a screening of his latest film, Love Reddy, where he portrays a villainous character. The incident took place in Hyderabad on Thursday, as Ramaswamy and other cast members visited a local theatre to surprise fans who were watching the film. A woman attacked Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy at a Hyderabad theatre.(X/@fuss_official)

(Also read: Pune woman bites CISF constable, attacks co-passengers on flight in violent outburst)

The confrontation, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Ramaswamy standing in the theatre with co-stars, thanking the audience when a woman suddenly approached him. Angered by his portrayal of an antagonist who creates turmoil for the lead couple, she reportedly ran towards Ramaswamy, slapped him, and then aggressively questioned his actions in the film.

"Why did you trouble the lead couple?"

The woman, a member of the audience, was seen not only slapping Ramaswamy but also gripping him by his collar and pushing him, while loudly asking why he chose to “trouble the lead couple.” Ramaswamy appeared visibly shocked as security and cast members, including actors Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishnaveni, intervened to protect him from further confrontation.

Though shaken, Ramaswamy managed to keep his composure as his co-stars quickly stepped in to diffuse the situation. Theatre guards also acted promptly to ensure the actor’s safety, escorting the woman out of the premises while theatre-goers looked on in astonishment.

Watch the entire clip here:

About Love Reddy

The film written and directed by Smaran Reddy and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, explores a unique take on an age-old love story. The plot centres around Narayana Reddy, a man navigating complex emotions in his uncertain romantic life. NT Ramaswamy’s character, the antagonist, plays a pivotal role in the twists and turns faced by the lead couple, adding depth and conflict to the storyline.

(Also read: Indian woman’s name shocks US man, she asks if it will be a problem in Germany. Her name is…)

Despite its modest budget, the film has garnered positive reviews since its release on October 18, 2024, with audiences appreciating the fresh pairings and innovative narrative. However, this incident has highlighted the intense impact that on-screen roles can have on viewers’ perceptions and reactions.