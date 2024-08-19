Pune woman bites CISF constable, attacks co-passengers on flight in violent outburst

A woman attacked a CISF constable and two fellow passengers on a flight from Pune to New Delhi on Saturday morning. The woman, identified as 44-year-old Surekha Singh, had an altercation with co-passengers Anvitika Borse and Aditya Borse over seating arrangements, the Bridge Chronicle reported. A woman attacked co-passengers and a CISF cop on a Pune to New Delhi flight (Representational image)

Singh reportedly attacked the Borse siblings first over the seating arrangements. The brother-sister duo were sitting in their allocated seats on the Pune to New Delhi flight being operated by a private airline.

The crew intervened in the situation and informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of the unruly passenger. CISF constables Priyanka Reddy and Sonika Pal tried to defuse the situation, but they were also attacked by Singh.

The Wakad resident reportedly bit Reddy’s hand in a fit of anger, causing an injury. As the situation worsened, the constables had to restrain Singh and finally remove her and her husband from the flight. She was handed over to the airport police.

44-year-old Surekha Singh is a homemaker, while her husband is a software engineer. They were travelling to Delhi to attend a relative’s funeral.

Priyanka Reddy, 26, has filed a complaint with the airport police in connection with the attack, where she was slapped and bitten. The police have filed a case for obstruction of official duty.

“State of extreme distress”

“She seemed to be in a state of extreme distress due to a personal emergency. After her altercation with the co-passengers, the pilot refused to fly with her, prompting the airline to seek our help as she grew more violent,” a CISF personnel was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“We let her go after issuing a notice asking her to join our probe as and when summoned by the investigating officer,” said senior inspector Ajay Sankeshwari, adding that the brother-sister duo involved in the altercation were allowed to travel to Delhi.