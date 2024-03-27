 Woman claims Air India gave her mother’s business class seat to someone else, says ‘How dare you’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman claims Air India gave her mother’s business class seat to someone else, says ‘How dare you’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 27, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Air India responded to the woman’s claim that her mother’s business class seat was given to someone else and asked her to connect with the airline via DM.

A woman took to X to slam Air India and claimed that the airline gave her mother’s business class seat to someone else. She called the incident “ridiculous” and suggested the airline to “do better”.

A woman took to X to share that someone else occupied her mother’s business class seat on an Air India flight (Representational image). (Unsplash/@Lenstravelier)
A woman took to X to share that someone else occupied her mother's business class seat on an Air India flight (Representational image).

“Air India, how dare you give my mom’s business class seat to someone else on a long haul flight from Delhi to Washington DC? First, telling her the seat doesn’t recline, then saying the seat is for the crew, and then she finds someone else sitting there as she is sent to economy?” X user who goes by Vitasta wrote.

“Absolutely ridiculous behaviour and no regard for your customers! We will be complaining about this. Air India, do better!” she added.

Take a look at the tweets here:

The first tweet was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 3.9 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 5,100 likes. People shared varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

What did X users say about this post on Air India?

"She booked a business class for her and got economy?" asked an X user. Vitasta replied, "Yes! She was told all this prior to boarding and given an economy seat. While boarding, she saw someone else sitting in the seat she had booked!"

Air India joined this conversation on X and added, "Dear Ma'am, please share your contact number via DM. Let us connect with you over the call". Later, Vitasta posted an update and added, "It's been six hours since I posted this tweet. I will talk to you once my mother lands and I have spoken to her. If she hasn't been given a business class seat/has had an uncomfortable journey in any way, we will discuss this further".

In response, the airline tweeted, "Dear Ma'am, please be rest assured that we're investigating the matter on priority with our airport team. We'll connect with you soon".

An individual wondered, "How can they? Aren't crew seats already designated? The seat shouldn't have been for sale at all in the first place if that was the case".

A third added, "Terrible. Wish she had refused to fly. They better refund the entire fare for the mishap".

A fourth wrote, "That's pathetic".

Woman claims Air India gave her mother's business class seat to someone else, says 'How dare you'
