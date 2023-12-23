Woman claims Flipkart delivery person got angry at her dad, company reacts

A woman took to X to share an unpleasant experience her father had with a Flipkart delivery personnel. She claimed that the delivery person felt irate after her dad was not able to find the OTP to receive the order. After she shared this incident, Flipkart responded to it. A woman claimed that a delivery personnel shouted at her father. (Reuters File Photo)

"Dad ordered something from Flipkart, and he wasn’t able to find the OTP on his phone, so the delivery guy got angry at him and said 'Kuch aata nahi hai toh order kyun karte ho!' (When you don't know anything, why do you order!) Never ordering anything from them again. This is not how you talk to customers," wrote X user @gharkakabutar on the microblogging platform. (Also Read: Customer receives damaged kitchen chimney from Flipkart, company responds)

This post was shared on December 21. Since being posted, it has, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Flipkart also took to the comments section of the post and responded to the incident.

The company wrote, "We take such incidents very seriously and are deeply sorry to hear about the executive's misconduct. Give us a chance to fix this by sharing your order details via DM to keep your Flipkart account information safe."

An individual wrote, "Being rude to the elderly is the worst thing one can do. Customer or no customer one should have basic respect at least."

A second said, "People have this mentality of demeaning others whenever possible, sad that it happened with uncle too."

A third added, "Flipkart is not responsible for a third-party delivery partner. You can't pull a brand down for such silly reasons."

"Very sad to hear, never ordering anything from @Flipkart now," posted another.

A fifth commented, "It is impossible to train 1000s of delivery folks on how to behave in different scenarios. And for all you know the delivery folks may not be from Flipkart but third parties. Consider them as one-off and move on."