Woman claims she found a vial filled with ‘human blood’ in her Shein order, shares shocking videos
A woman claimed that she received something extra with her order of clothes from Shein - a dented can of beans and a vial of “unidentified human blood”.
A woman took to social media to share a video of a vial filled with “blood” and made a shocking claim that she received it with her Shein order. In another video, she added that it was “unidentified human blood”, and after receiving it, she contacted the concerned authorities so that they could further investigate the matter.
Anna Elliott originally posted her videos on TikTok, but later they made it onto other social media platforms, including YouTube. In one of the videos, Elliott says what happened and how she handled the situation.
“I just received a package from Shein that contained a vial of human blood from a testing company. It had no name, no doctor’s office, no date,” she says in the video. She claims she later contacted the blood testing company to report what she found.
“The lady from the testing company said they are trying to track it down. She said that it was completely mishandled and that they don’t even ship blood to residents. They only ship blood back and forth between doctors,” she adds.
She further shares that she also contacted the local sheriff and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and claims that they have filed a report. She also says that the vial of blood could be a “major biohazard.”
The other video she shared shows a vial filled with a dark, blood-coloured liquid kept on top of a dented can of beans. A few packets with Shein written on them are also beside the vial. According to the New York Post, she received the can of beans and the vial with the ordered clothes.
Take a look at these videos:
“Our investigation indicates that when your package went through our quality control process and left our facility, it contained only the items in the order,” she claimed that Shein reached out to her in an email, reported the New York Post.
