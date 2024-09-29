Woman cop disguised as tourist takes late-night stroll in auto. Here’s what happened next

In a bold move to evaluate the safety of women in Agra, a woman officer disguised herself as a tourist and took an auto ride late at night. This initiative was part of a larger effort to assess the city's emergency response system and the overall safety environment for women. ACP Sukanya Sharma disguised herself as a tourist in Agra to assess women's safety.(X/@SSunilkumarm15)

Wearing a simple white T-shirt and black jeans, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sukanya Sharma positioned herself outside the Agra Cantt Railway Station and dialled the emergency number 112. Expressing her fears about the deserted streets, she told the officer on the line, “I’m scared as it’s late.” The officer promptly asked for her location and advised her to find a safe spot while assistance was on the way.

Timely emergency response

Shortly after her initial call, Sharma received a reassuring call from the women’s patrol team, who informed her they were en route to assist her. At this point, Sharma revealed her true identity, stating that the test was part of her assessment of emergency services. The swift response showcased the effectiveness of the police patrols designed to protect vulnerable individuals in the city.

After confirming the fare and drop-off location, Sharma boarded an auto rickshaw, still in disguise. During the ride, she engaged the driver in a conversation about the safety concerns women face in Agra. The driver expressed his views on the matter, and she safely arrived at her destination, effectively passing the test and gathering valuable insights into the realities of women’s safety in the city.

Community support for initiatives

Activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj praised Sharma's initiative, calling it “the first right step towards women's safety.”

On social media platform X, she commented, "Police in every city should do this. Become a common person and experience the city yourself to understand the challenges people face at night. Good job by Dr Sukanya Sharma."