Woman encounters octopus inside shell, calls it ‘once in a lifetime experience’

A post shared by a woman involving an octopus and a shell has created a stir online. In a descriptive Instagram post, she shared how she came across the creature hiding inside the shell during her walk in a beach.

“I had a once in a lifetime experience! I've lived here for 12 years, walk the beach year round, but today I witnessed something I never could have imagined. I was walking in shin deep water and found a beautiful whelk, which I always check to make sure a crab isn't residing in it, and WHOA! It wasn't a crab, but an octopus! She stayed in the shell long enough for me to take a picture, then started crawling out on my arm. She was so beautiful. I took a quick video and quickly got her back to the ocean. She wasn't interested in the whelk anymore, so she set off on another adventure. We just watched the movie "My Octopus Teacher" a few days ago, so I do think this rare encounter was meant to be,” she wrote while sharing the pictures.

The post, since being shared, has accumulated various comments. “Oh wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “That would be an amazing dream come true for me!! So lucky you got to witness that!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON