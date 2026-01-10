Woman flags steep price gap on Zomato after ₹320 order appears as ₹655 before discounts, company reacts

Alongside the post, Unagar shared a photograph showing a smartphone screen with the Zomato order total of ₹655 placed next to a takeaway bill from the restaurant that listed the price as ₹320. The comparison quickly caught the attention of social media users, with the post garnering more than 4 lakh views.

Taking to X, a woman named Nalini Unagar shared screenshots comparing the cost of the same food order on Zomato and at a Chinese food outlet. In her post, she wrote, “Dear Zomato, the actual price of my order is ₹320, but on Zomato it’s ₹655. Even after applying discounts, I still have to pay ₹550. This price difference is absolutely insane. Customers are being blatantly overcharged.”

Zomato issues clarification The post also received a response from the official Zomato Care handle. In its reply, the company stated, “Hi Nalini, the prices on our platform are determined solely by our restaurant partners, as Zomato acts only as an intermediary between customers and restaurants. That said, we’ll certainly relay your feedback to the restaurant partner and request them to look into it. Feel free to reach out to us for any further queries. We’re here to help.”

The response clarified that menu pricing on the platform is set by restaurant partners and not directly by the company itself.

Internet divided over convenience costs The post triggered a wave of reactions, with users offering mixed opinions. One user commented, “This is done to support gig workers.” Another wrote, “Remember Zomato is not here to do some sort of charity. They have to pay their riders, their staff, and other operational costs. Want the item at restaurant price please feel free to visit restaurant and take your order. Convenience comes with charges.”

Others echoed similar sentiments. “After all, you pay a premium for the convenience you get,” one user said, while another added, “It’s for convenience. You can always go to the store or restaurant and buy directly too.”