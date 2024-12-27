Woman kisses lion like a house cat in viral video: ‘This could go wrong any moment’

Lions are revered as one of the world’s most majestic predators, celebrated not only for their commanding roars and unparalleled hunting prowess but also for their unmatched presence in the wild. However, a viral video showcasing a completely different side of these fierce creatures has left the internet divided. Viral video showed woman hugging a giant lion.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Pakistani man takes giant lion for stroll in jaw-dropping video: ‘He shouldn’t be here')

A lion’s softer side

A video circulating on social media shows a woman embracing a giant lion in a display of what many consider sheer courage—or recklessness. The lion appears to sit comfortably on the woman’s lap as she showers it with kisses, cuddles, and unrelenting affection. Far from the image of a fearsome predator, the lion is seen lounging calmly, seemingly enjoying the unusual attention.

Watch the clip here:

The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account “Nature is Amazing,” has garnered over 1.1 million views, accompanied by an array of mixed reactions from users.

A tale of two reactions

While some netizens found the interaction heartwarming, others were quick to point out the inherent dangers of such behaviour. One user remarked, “This is truly mesmerising! Such a rare bond between a human and a lion.” Another chimed in with a stark warning, saying, “This might look beautiful, but it’s incredibly risky. Lions are unpredictable.”

(Also read: Pakistani man takes giant lion for stroll in jaw-dropping video: ‘He shouldn’t be here')

The comments section turned into a hotbed of debate, with users either marvelling at the woman’s courage or criticising her for what they deemed unnecessary risk. A user sceptically noted, “Hope this lion doesn’t remember its wild instincts!” while another exclaimed, “This is just pure madness. Wild animals belong in the wild.”

Some comments delved into the ethical implications of human interaction with wildlife, with one user writing, “This normalises the idea of keeping wild animals as pets, which is wrong.” Another defended the video, stating, “You can see the trust and bond here—it’s not something you see every day.”