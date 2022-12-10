Woman opens plane’s window shade to be greeted by auroras in Iceland. Watch

Auroras are amazing and imagine how it may feel to open your plane window shade to be greeted by them? That is exactly what photographer Kyana Sue Powers experienced while visiting the place. She also shared a video on Instagram to share her amazing experience with others. Chances are, the clip will make your jaw drop.

Powers shared a detailed post to talk more about the scene that the video captures. “If this isn’t a sign to book a flight to Iceland, I dunno what is. What is the best time to visit Iceland? In winter, you can see the northern lights and explore glacier ice caves,” she wrote.

The video opens to show her inside the plane. Within moments, she opens the shane and is instantly greeted by the dancing auroras.

The video was posted on November 28. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to six lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The interesting video has further prompted people to post various comments.

The video was posted on November 28. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to six lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The interesting video has further prompted people to post various comments.