Woman plays a beautiful tune on piano with full gusto. Watch

“She lost her mind,” reads the caption of the video.
Woman plays a beautiful tune on piano with full gusto.
Woman plays a beautiful tune on piano with full gusto. Screengrab
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:09 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

The Internet is a great place to find incredible talent. There are several videos in which people are seen showcasing their wonderful talent, or skill. One such video that recently surfaced on Twitter shows a woman playing a beautiful tune on a piano with full gusto. Chances are, she will leave you mesmerized and wanting for more.

“She lost her mind,” reads the caption of the video.

The clip opens to show a woman playing a piano with great enthusiasm. She plays it beautifully and is seen enjoying the moment.

Take a look at this wonderful video:

 

The video has been viewed over 9,11,000 times, so far. It has also received several comments. “You can tell when someone really loves music,” wrote one Twitter user. “Amazing,” remarked another. “I think she's awesome,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Thursday, October 14, 2021
