Woman rescues shivering puppy from the roadside. Watch heartening video.

There are many people who have, time and again, stepped forward to help those in need. And it's not just for humans, but also for animals. A recent viral video shows something exactly like that. Internet users have been won over by a cute video showing a puppy being saved from a state of shivering. The video, which Buitengebieden tweeted, is too heartwarming to watch.

A woman stops a car in the middle of a deserted road. The camera quickly cuts to a small fearful puppy shaking next to one of the car's wheels. The woman gently reaches out to pet the puppy, but the puppy seems to be scared of her. Toward the end of the video, the dog gets comfortable with the woman and finally comes in her arms.

Take a look at the video here:

Saving an orphaned little angel..



So touching.. 🥺



🎥 IG: sos_arms_georgiana_neagu pic.twitter.com/rWHY8Ubod3 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 1, 2022

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed one million times. The video also has 61,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "So scared until he realizes she is there to help him, then he lights up at the end. I wanna have a "\talk with whoever abandoned this sweet puppy." Another person said, "It breaks my heart wondering what that poor baby must have been put through at the hands of humans to be so fearful." "Another GREAT Rescue. Hopefully into a FOREVER home," said a third.