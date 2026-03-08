Woman scolds influencer for wearing short dress while filming video: ‘Ye America London thodi hai’

A young influencer’s attempt to film a video in public took an unexpected turn when a woman interrupted her and began questioning her outfit. The woman told the influencer that her dress was too short. (@annjali__jha/Instagram)

The brief exchange, captured on camera, has since gone viral online after the video was shared by the influencer Anjali Jha on Instagram.

In the video, Jha is seen recording content outdoors. However, before she can continue, a woman approaches her and begins speaking to her about the dress she was wearing.

The woman tells the influencer that her dress is too short. She can be heard saying, “Ye koi America London thodi hai. Waha ke logon ko koi kuch nahi kehta, par Hindustan ke ladies ki maryada ye hi hai.”

Also Read: Chinese influencer faces backlash after posting his wife’s 23 hour childbirth video online

Woman asks influencer to change: The woman goes on to explain her concerns, saying the surroundings are not always safe and that people may look at women inappropriately. “Koi nazre utha ke dekhega, kitna gussa aata hai beta. Mahaul acha nahi hai, ganda hai,” she says.

She also adds that every woman deserves respect and advises the influencer not to wear such outfits. At the same time, she appears to speak in a somewhat advisory tone and tells the influencer she can continue filming when she changes her dress.

“Warna banao, aaraam se video banao. Tum meri beti jaisi ho. Jao dress badal ke aao,” the woman says.

The influencer responds by saying she had come from far away to film the video. “Main bahut door se aayi hoon.” Throughout the interaction, she is seen smiling and calmly listening to the woman as she speaks.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Influencer Tara Woodcox faces backlash for washing underwear in hotel coffee maker: ‘This has to be a joke’