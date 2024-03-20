Woman shares shocking video of rat scurrying around inside train's AC compartment

A woman took to X to share a shocking video showing a rat inside a train's AC compartment. The clip soon created chatter among netizens. Concerned authorities of the Indian Railways also took to the comments section of the tweet to address the issue. The image shows a rat inside a train's AC compartment. (X/@JasmitaPati)

"Shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around and the appalling cleanliness conditions on this train ride. Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue," X user Jasmita Pati wrote. She also shared two videos. A rat is seen moving around inside a train compartment in one of the videos.

Pati wrapped up her post by tagging the official X handles of Indian Railways, Central Railway, and Railway Seva.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has collected nearly 1,500 views. Additionally, the share has also accumulated several likes.

RailwaySeva reacted to the post and asked Pati to share her PNR number and contact details through DM. Later, they tagged the official X handle of the Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road.

The official handle of the Divisional Railway Manager, in turn, tagged an X user @srdmekur1 who replied to Pati's complaint and shared, "Madam, the inconvenience caused is regretted, advised the onboard housekeeping staff to attend to the issues. Thank you for bringing the issue to our notice".

Railway Seva later shared another update and wrote, "Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no".

Earlier in January, a similar video went viral and left people shocked. The footage captures rats eating food kept in an IRCTC stall. An individual recorded the incident at the Itarsi junction in Madhya Pradesh.

What are your thoughts on this video of a rat roaming inside an AC compartment?