Woman told husband she lost a Barbie when she was a kid. He does this...

“I once told my husband that someone took my Barbie when I was young,” wrote Twitter user Yosh on the micro-blogging site while sharing a picture of a note and the Barbie they received as a gift. The note reads, “To my lovely wife Aisha. No matter how small it is and however long ago it was, I’ll always make sure you get everything you ever lost and everything that was taken from you, I love you. Your husband.” The picture shows Barbie dressed in a white bridal outfit.

Thoughtful, isn’t it? Since being shared on June 29, the tweet has accumulated over 7.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments.

“As a hopeless romantic and an avid Barbie fan and Barbie doll collector, this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. ‘I’ll make sure you get everything you ever lost and everything that was taken from you.’ Congratulations! So happy for you,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “May God protect you both and the love between you two at all cost!” “Cute cute cute. God bless you,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Caring about the smallest details is love! Even though the gift was small it was a sweet and delightful gesture.” “This is so sweet,” shared a fifth. What do you think about the gift?

