Woman tries baking a cake that looks like Gordon Ramsay, chef reacts. Watch

The video was shared by Gordon Ramsay on his official Instagram page. 
The image has been taken from the viral video posted on Instagram.&nbsp;(Instagram/@gordongram)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 06:54 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Gordon Ramsay often shares videos on Instagram that show him reacting to cooking of others. If you are someone who follows the posts shared by the celebrity chef or watches the shows involving him, you may be aware of how he never minces his words while sharing his honest food-related reactions. Case in point, his reaction to a woman trying to bake a cake and make it look like him.

“What in the fondant is that?!?” Ramsay wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a split screen. On one side of the screen, a woman is seen making the cake. The chef’s reaction is showcased on the other side of the screen.

Take a look at the video to see how he reacts:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the post has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 3.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also showcased their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“I would be so mad if I spun all this time on this just for Gordon to react like this,” shared an Instagram user. “LMFAO! OMG I love you Gordon,” posted another. “They went too hard on the wrinkles / creases so it kinda looked like you but also an 80 year old you,” expressed a third. “Nooo, I’m dead!!” wrote a fourth.

cake viral video
