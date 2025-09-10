Woman tries buying groceries with Indian currency in Ireland: ‘Did she accept?’

A foreigner who is married to an Indian man shared a video showing her offering Indian currency at a store in Ireland. The sweet prank on a store staff member sparked laughter on social media. A woman offering Indian currency to a shopkeeper in Ireland. (Instagram/@hello_accentmade)

The Instagram video opens with a text insert that reads, “I tried to pay in rupees in an Indian store in Ireland.” In the footage, she says, “I'm going to go in the Asian store and try and play with these rupees here in Ireland. Let’s see how they react.”

It then captures her entering a store to buy groceries. Once she has done so, she hands over a few Indian currency notes containing ₹500, ₹20, and more. The storekeeper, who is of Southeast Asian origin, laughs and asks her, “Where did you get these?”

The video ends with the woman showing the store owner that she is recording her reaction to the prank.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual joked, “Did you get the balance?” The OP replied, “It would be nice to get the change in Euro.” Another remarked, “Indian stores must accept Indian Rupee.”

A third asked, “Did she accept?” The OP responded that she didn’t, but took the prank sportingly. A fourth wrote, “Just FYI... It's illegal to take Indian currency out of India.”

Though many mentioned that the storekeeper was Indian, there is no confirmation about the cashier’s identity.

The woman who goes by hello_accentmade on Instagram often shares videos showing her adventures with her loved ones. In a recent video she shared, she was seen playing a tug-of-war with a few other women at an event organised for Onam.