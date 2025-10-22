Woman trying to burn cockroach accidentally sets building on fire, killing neighbour

A bizarre attempt to kill a cockroach has resulted in a fatal apartment fire in South Korea, leaving a young mother dead and several others injured. According to a report by The BBC, the incident occurred on October 20 when a woman in her 20s allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower to kill the insect, but accidentally triggered a blaze that spread through her apartment building and led to her neighbour’s death. Eight others suffered minor injuries, cops said. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Police in the city of Osan say that the improvised flame sparked a fire that quickly spread through the unit and into the building’s stairwell, trapping residents inside their homes. The suspect is now reportedly facing criminal charges, including causing death by negligence and accidentally starting a fire. A warrant for her arrest has been issued as she is considered a flight risk.

How did the woman die?

According to a report by People magazine, among the residents scrambling to escape was a woman in her 30s, a Chinese national who had recently welcomed her first child just two months ago. With the stairwell blocked by thick smoke, she and her husband attempted to evacuate through a fifth-floor window after passing their newborn to neighbours in an adjacent building less than a metre away.

The husband successfully managed the jump to safety, but the mother slipped while attempting the same escape, falling five stories to the ground. She was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. Their newborn daughter is reported to be safe.

Eight others suffered minor injuries, mostly due to smoke inhalation, but no additional fatalities were reported. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and will be handed over to prosecutors after a final review of the evidence.