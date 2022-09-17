Woman's jump-rope performance on Kala Chashma leaves netizens amazed. Watch

The Internet is full of videos of people grooving to the popular song Kala Chashma from the Hindi film Baar Baar Dekho. Soon after the Norway dance group, Quick Style's hit choreography became a flourishing trend on social media, many people started dancing to the song. From kids to celebrities, social media is a pool of videos with people dancing to the hit number. And another such video is going viral on Instagram that shows a woman shuffle dancing to the song with a jump rope.

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Priyanka whose bio reads that she is a '15 times National gold medalist' in skipping. The user posted the video with the caption, "Make it viral." The video shows the woman showcasing her skipping skills to the Hindi song in a unique way as people passing by turn their heads in surprise.

Watch the amazing video here:

The video was posted on August 24 and since then, it has amassed more the four lakh likes and several comments from people lauding her exquisite skills.

One of the Instagram users commented, "Superb God bless you." Another user wrote, "All the best." "It's lovely for the eyes to watch this best ever performance," posted a third user. "Nice video," expressed a fourth.

