Woman’s post about getting a gift from a crow after feeding it spreads happiness

People often love feeding birds and watching them enjoy the meal. However, it is very rare for their affection to be reciprocated. However, that is exactly what happened with Twitter user Colleen Lindsay when she fed a little pasty to a crow. She received a gift from the bird the next day. And, her tweet about the incident is spreading happiness among people. It may leave you smiling too.

“Shared a bit of pastry with a crow down by the Lake Union waterfront. Crow brought me a gift: a little stone. He rolled it over to my feet with his beak,” she wrote and added a heart emoticon. Lindsay also added two images along with her tweet. One of the pictures shows the crow and the other is of the gift she received.

Shared a bit of pastry with a crow down by the Lake Union waterfront. Crow brought me a gift: a little stone. He rolled it over to my feet with his beak. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSWTq3doCA — Colleen Lindsay (@ColleenLindsay) September 2, 2022

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has accumulated more than 58,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also been re-tweeted over 3,000 times. The post has received tons of reactions from people. While some talked about the wholesomeness of the incident, others shared similar stories.

“Smart bird,” posted a Twitter user. “Did the same last week. He was trying to eat an acorn before I produced a biscuit. No stone though,” shared another. “They give gifts for food. A little girl kept pieces of glass, rocks, even an earring, in small Dixie cups. She had over 20 of them. From one crow. It’s said they're one of the smartest animals,” expressed a third. “They're so cool. If you feed them regularly, they start watching out for you, trying to protect you from harm, and bringing you gifts. If you're mean to them, they retaliate. Be kind to crows. Always,” wrote a fourth.

