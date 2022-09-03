Woman’s underwater upside-down ‘catwalk’ stuns netizens. Watch viral video

Walking the runway has never been as easy as it looks through the big screen. A lot of practice and synchronization goes into the backdrop of every catwalk we see on TV. However, some people do wonders challenging every limitation on their way just like this underwater dancer who synchronizes swimming skills with her exquisite fashion walk underwater. The viral clip on Instagram shows the woman doing a full-fledged underwater catwalk like a pro.

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Kristina Makushenko from the US with the caption, "The Devil Wears Prada. You can also ROTATE your phone for a better angle." It shows her doing a catwalk upside down in a synchronized and graceful way under the surface of the water.

Makushenko tip-toes wearing heels underwater and then flips herself 180 degrees to pick up the Prada bag lying on the pool's surface. Towards the end, the professional swimmer walks out of the frame carrying Prada like a professional model.

Watch the video here:

The video has been posted in July by the Instagram user with more than six lakh followers. Her bio reads that she is a four-time world champion in synchronized swimming. The clip has amassed more than one million likes and several comments from Instagram users lauding her brilliant performance.

One of the Instagram users commented, "The upside-down walk was soo cool!!" Another user wrote, "Love your underwater gear." "You are sooo gooood! You kept me wondering how do you do what you did in the water!" posted a third. A fourth user expressed, "How is there zero movement of the water when you move your arms and legs? That’s quite incredible."