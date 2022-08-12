Twin baby elephants walk under mama while crossing a road. Watch

Elephants are loved by people and probably that is the reason the videos showing the gentle giants never fail to win people’s hearts. Such a video was recently posted on Twitter. Since being shared, it has left people happy. There is a chance that the video involving a mama elephant and her two twin babies will have the same effect on you too.

IFS Susanta Nanda shared the video on his personal Twitter handle. “It’s #worldElephantDay. And it definitely can’t get cuter than this. Mother with twins tucked under the belly. Spare a thought for their conservation…,” he wrote as a part of his caption.

World Elephant Day is observed each year on August 12. Launched in 2012, this day aims at creating awareness about the plight of Asian and African elephants. The day is also a reminder for people to help conserve and protect these magnificent beings.

Take a look at the sweet video:

It’s #worldElephantDay.

And it definitely can’t get cuter than this. Mother with twins tucked under the belly💕

Spare a thought for their conservation & post if u have a cutie like this. pic.twitter.com/WVgl8EkfLC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 12, 2022

The video was shared earlier today. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 7,900 views and counting. Besides, the tweet has gathered close to 700 likes. The video prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Some also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the clip.

“Z plus security,” joked a Twitter user. “World Elephant Day sir. Awesome video,” expressed another. “Bandipur twins?” wrote a third.