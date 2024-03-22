World Water Day: Akasa Air saves 3.36 lakh litres by skipping water cannon salutes

A staggering 3.36 lakh litres of water was saved by forgoing the traditional water cannon salutes for aircraft, Akasa Air said as it marked World Water Day 2024. Akasa Air began commercial operations in August 2022. (Akasa Air)

"336,000 litres of water! Yes, that's how much we've conserved till date, by opting out of ceremonial water cannon salutes during fleet and new destination inaugurations," Akasa Air said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

"This World Water Day, we renew our dedication to conserving this invaluable resource."

Here is what Akasa Air posted on X:

Akasa's revealation comes as cities such as Bengaluru are facing a severe water crisis this summer, with the borewells and several lakes drying up. The water crisis has affected the drinking water supply as well as irrigation.

According to the United Nations (UN), 2.2 billion people still live without safely managed drinking water, including 115 million people who drink surface water.

World Water Day 2024 Theme

The theme for this year is "Water for Peace".

"This World Water Day, we all need to unite around water and use water for peace, laying the foundations of a more stable and prosperous tomorrow," the UN said.