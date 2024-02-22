World’s tallest man Sultan Kosen and shortest woman Jyoti Amge reunite in California

The world’s tallest man, Sultan Kosen, and the world’s shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, recently reunited in the United States after six years. They first met for a photo shoot in Egypt back in 2018. The two of them enjoyed breakfast together in California’s Irvine and took some photos on February 19. The image shows world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen (left), and the world’s shortest woman, Jyoti Amge (right). (Guinness World Records)

One of the pictures of their reunion shared by the Daily Mail shows Amge standing next to Kosen’s shoe. Another shows Kosen sitting on a chair and Amge standing on another chair next to him.

According to the Guinness World Records, there’s more than a six-foot height difference between the two. In 2009, Kosen became the world’s tallest man, measuring 8 feet 3 inches tall. That same year, Amge was awarded the title of the ‘shortest teenager living (female)’ in the world. She was measured to be 2 feet 0.3 inches. As Amge was 15 years old at that time, she was measured again when she turned 18 years old. Amge then measured 2 feet 0.7 inches, thereby making her the ‘shortest female living’ in the world.

The record-keeping organisation further shared that Amge’s small stature is due to a condition of achondroplasia, meaning she will never grow beyond a certain height. On the other hand, Kosen’s tall stature is caused by pituitary gigantism.

In addition to these records, both Amge and Kosen each hold one more record. Kosen holds the record for having the largest hands on a living person. Each of his hands measures 11.2 inches from the wrist to the tip of the middle finger. On the other hand, Amge holds the record for the shortest actress in the world. She played the role of Ma Petite in the TV series American Horror Story.