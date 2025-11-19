‘Wouldn’t wanna be Clay Higgins today’: X reacts as congressman votes against releasing Epstein files

With near-unanimous support, nearly every member of both Democrats and Republicans voted to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would require the federal government to publicly release as much information as possible about Jeffrey Epstein's case files. However, one congressman, Clay Higgins, opposed the House vote, and his stance has attracted a massive backlash on social media. Clay Higgins, the only congressman to vote against releasing the Epstein Files. (X/@RepClayHiggins)

Clay Higgins defends his decision:

Taking to X after the voting, he posted, “I have been a principled ‘NO’ on this bill from the beginning. What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.”

He continued, “If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote.”

He explained he will support the bill “if the Senate amends the bill to properly address privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated.” He added, “then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House.”

How did social media react?

While many social media users were angry with the decision, some reacted using memes. His name is also trending on the platform. An individual wrote, “Wouldn’t wanna be Clay Higgins today.” Another added, “Maybe he should be investigated.” A third posted, “He wants to protect abusers?”

In light of his vote, his previously controversial remarks have resurfaced on social media. One such video shows him stating, “This is why … our military [US] must be invincible” after narrating the horrors of genocide while visiting the Auschwitz concentration camp. He reportedly also made racist remarks about Haitians.

“The petition itself is poorly written and it supports an endeavor that’s contrary to long standing criminal justice procedures in America so I have opposed it on that basis,” Higgins had earlier told NOTUS.