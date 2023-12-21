close_game
X, formerly Twitter, suffers global outage. Netizens react with memes

X, formerly Twitter, suffers global outage. Netizens react with memes

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 21, 2023 01:27 PM IST

As per Downdetector, more than 92,000 users have reported issues with accessing X, formerly known as Twitter.

X, previously known as Twitter, experienced a global outage on December 21. While both the website and the mobile application were accessible, users were unable to view tweets on their feeds. Instead, they were greeted with the message ‘Welcome to your timeline’. All tabs on the platform, including ‘Following, For You and Lists’ were empty. Within minutes of the outage, the hashtag ‘#TwitterDown’ started trending on the social media platform. Despite the outage, users were still able to tweet, but their tweets were not visible to anyone.

An X user tweeted this meme to talk about the outage. (X/@theprayagtiwari)
Now that the platform has been restored and people are able to view tweets, here’s how people reacted to the downtime and restoration of the platform. While some shared memes, others simply posted their reactions.

Here’s what this X user posted.

Another described the situation of the users of the microblogging platform during the time it was not functioning.

This individual shared a meme to talk about the platform being down.

This person too tweeted with the hashtag ‘#TwitterDown’. (Screengrab)
Another shared a video and wrote, “Twitter Down, me waiting when’ll the issue get resolved.”

This X user shared a screenshot of the pop-up she received when X was down.

Many people received this pop-up when the platform was down. (Screengab)
After the platform was restored, an individual shared this meme.

An X user tweeted this after the platform was restored. (Screengrab)
Here’s what another wrote.

This X user shared a tweet with the hashtag ‘#TwitterDown’. (Screengrab)
As per Downdetector, more than 92,000 users have reported issues with accessing the platform. Out of these users, 71 percent of them faced problems with the mobile app, whereas 23 percent reported issues with the website. Additionally, around 6 percent of users have complained about server issues.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
