X, formerly Twitter, suffers global outage. Netizens react with memes

X, previously known as Twitter, experienced a global outage on December 21. While both the website and the mobile application were accessible, users were unable to view tweets on their feeds. Instead, they were greeted with the message ‘Welcome to your timeline’. All tabs on the platform, including ‘Following, For You and Lists’ were empty. Within minutes of the outage, the hashtag ‘#TwitterDown’ started trending on the social media platform. Despite the outage, users were still able to tweet, but their tweets were not visible to anyone. An X user tweeted this meme to talk about the outage. (X/@theprayagtiwari)

Now that the platform has been restored and people are able to view tweets, here’s how people reacted to the downtime and restoration of the platform. While some shared memes, others simply posted their reactions.

As per Downdetector, more than 92,000 users have reported issues with accessing the platform. Out of these users, 71 percent of them faced problems with the mobile app, whereas 23 percent reported issues with the website. Additionally, around 6 percent of users have complained about server issues.