‘Yesterday was a long day.’: The Skin Doctor breaks silence after brief arrest over tweet on Sunjay Kapur's death

Dr Neelam Singh, who is better known as The Skin Doctor on social media, has shared a tweet after his arrest and subsequent bail over a tweet on Sunjay Kapur's death. The influencer called it a “long day”, adding how he was arrested after being called in for questioning. In a tweet, The Skin Doctor thanked the well wishers. (Screengrab)

“Yesterday was a long day. I was called for questioning in connection with a case that I believed had no merit, and I attended the questioning to present my version. However, the police arrested me at 5.30 PM,” the doctor wrote.

Also Read: Who is ‘The Skin Doctor’? 5 things on influencer arrested over tweet on Sunjay Kapur's death

Singh clarified about getting bail at night, a few hours after the arrest. “I was granted bail at 10 PM, and the Hon’ble Duty Judge clearly stated that he saw no offence in the case. He also said that he saw no mens rea and failed to understand why I had even been arrested.”

The Skin Doctor mentioned lawyers Ravi Sharma and Siddharth Handa for helping with the case. “Grateful to @RaviSharmaTalks and @sidcool2302, the wonderful lawyers who helped me through this.”

The influencer continued that while many supported and wished for the release, a few used this unfavourable condition to criticise Singh.

“Thankful to the many people, both online and offline, who supported me. I’m truly grateful. Of course, there are many who dislike you and use such opportunities to strike harder when you are down, but that’s fair game. It was your day, and you took it. I can take those blows and come back.”

Reflecting on the concerning moment, the influencer shared how it highlighted the “importance of ideological support”.

“The people who stood by me at the most crucial juncture were neither close friends nor relatives, but those with whom I am bound by ideology. And it delivered for me when it mattered most.”

The Skin Doctor concluded, “This incident has added many new layers of perspective, most importantly the ones we usually miss in the melee of day-to-day social media discourse. I’ll write about the specifics of this case another day. For now, I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who has been a well-wisher. I’m grateful. Thank you for monitoring the situation.”

Why was he arrested? The social media influencer was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable posts against the late Sunjay Kapur's family. In a now-deleted post, the influencer questioned the late businessman’s time of death, alleging it was suspicious.

A complaint in the matter was lodged against Dr Neelam Singh at Vasant Kunj Police Station.