‘You f***ing immigrant’: Canadians harass Indian couple, hump their car in shocking video

A group of Canadian youngsters were seen harassing an Indian couple in a racially-motivated attack, footage of which has gone viral online. The verbal assault ended with one of the Canadians stepping out of his pickup truck to hump the couple’s car. Three Canadian men were filmed making racist and profane remarks against an Indian couple.

Where did the incident occur?

The racist attack occurred in the parking lot of Lansdowne Place Mall in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.

What happened during the interaction?

Several videos of the incident were shared by the Indian victim on Facebook. In one clip, three Canadian men were seen inside a pickup truck yelling profanities at the Indian couple. Their pickup truck was parked in front of the couple’s car, effectively blocking their exit.

The Indian man on the receiving end of the racist verbal assault tried to get their license plate on camera. “Do you want me to get out of the car and f***ing kill you?” one of the Canadians asked him.

The Canadians were then seen mocking the Indian couple in the clip with obscene gestures and racist remarks, even as the Indian man accused them of banging his car and damaging it.

“Hey big nose, did I touch you? Did I touch you, yes or no? Answer my question, you f***ing immigrant,” one of the men responded. The same man was later seen getting out of the pickup truck and humping the couple’s car.

You can watch the interaction here.

What happened after the videos went viral?

The Indian man posted the videos on several Facebook groups. “I and my partner are still traumatized and I am posting so that it does not happen to someone else and we want justice,” he wrote.

According to a report in Kawartha Now, several people identified the three Canadian men after the videos were posted on social media. An 18-year-old man from the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after police launched an investigation.

He is set to appear before the court on September 16.

What did Peterborough police say about the incident?

“On Friday, August 8, 2025, officers began an investigation into the incident, which happened on July 29, 2025. The investigation included viewing videos, some of which were circulating on social media, and that included hate-based language,” Peterborough Police said in a press release.

“Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community,” said Chief Stuart Betts, Peterborough Police Service.