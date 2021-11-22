Home / Trending / You’ll relate to this hilarious video if ever struggled while explaining about your job
You’ll relate to this hilarious video if ever struggled while explaining about your job

The video has now left people in splits.
The image is taken from the video of the Twitter user.(Twitter/@yenceesanjeev)

Published on Nov 22, 2021 02:55 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Did you ever find it difficult to answer the question “What is your job about?” There are times when explaining about your work to others become hard and leave your struggling. If you have ever faced such a situation, then there is a high possibility that you will relate to this hilarious video.

Twitter user Sanjeev NC posted the video. In the video, he enacts how it feels when someone asks him about his job. We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at the rib-tickling video:

The video was shared two days ago on November 20. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 15,200 views and counting. It has also received comments from people.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you relate to it?

Story Saved
