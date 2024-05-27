 You're a mastermind if you can solve this tricky brain teaser without a calculator | Trending - Hindustan Times
You're a mastermind if you can solve this tricky brain teaser without a calculator

ByHT Trending Desk
May 27, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Try this brain teaser without a calculator to see how fast you can solve it.

Mathematical brain teasers are a great way to challenge our thinking and sharpen our problem-solving skills. Today, we delve into a seemingly simple yet tricky expression: ( 6^2/3(2)/6 \). At first glance, it might appear straightforward, but let's break it down step by step to uncover its true value.

Brain teaser: Scroll down to see the answer. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)
Brain teaser: Scroll down to see the answer. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

Check out the brain teaser here:

 

The comments are varied with many saying 4 and others saying 1

Step-by-Step Solution

Step 1: Understand the expression

The given expression is:

[ 6^2 / 3(2) / 6 ]

Here, we need to carefully consider the order of operations, often remembered by the acronym PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (left to right), Addition and Subtraction (left to right)).

Step 2: Evaluate the exponent

First, calculate the exponent (6^2):

[ 6^2 = 36 ]

So, the expression now looks like:

[ 36 / 3(2) / 6 ]

Step 3: Handle multiplication and division from left to right

Next, we move on to the division and multiplication operations. According to PEMDAS, we handle multiplication and division from left to right.

First, divide 36 by 3:

[ 36 / 3 = 12]

The expression now is:

[ 12*2 / 6 ]

Then, multiply 12 by 2:

[12*2 = 24]

Now, we have:

[24 / 6]

Finally, divide 24 by 6:

[ 24 / 6 = 4 ]

Final answer

The value of the expression ( 6^2 / 3(2) / 6 \) is 4.

This brain teaser is a great example of why it’s essential to follow the order of operations carefully. Missing a step or misinterpreting the sequence can lead to incorrect results. By breaking down the problem systematically, we can confidently solve it and reinforce our understanding of fundamental principles in Mathematics. (Also Read: You’re a puzzle master if you can solve this age-related brain teaser in just five seconds)

Feel free to share this brain teaser with friends and see how many of them can get the correct answer.

Brain teaser: You only have 30 seconds to solve this intriguing maths puzzle. Can you solve it?

See more

Follow Us On