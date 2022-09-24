Youth’s veena rendition of Pasoori will hit you right in the feels. Watch viral video

If you regularly use social media, then you may be aware how coke Studio’s Pasoori sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill is still creating a buzz among people. The song has taken the Internet by storm and many people are still sharing videos that show them singing the hit number or dancing to it. One such video has gone viral and it shows a young musician’s rendition of the song with the help of a veena.

The video is posted by Instagram user Sumatindra Korti. “Here's the younger generation ka sensation,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the musician performing on a stage. As soon as he starts playing Pasoori, the audience breaks into applause.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 14 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected nearly 1.8 million likes. The video has received several appreciative comments.

"I wish I could be there," commented an Instagram user. "Amazing dude," posted another. "Pure talent," praised a third. "Fantastic performance," wrote a fourth.