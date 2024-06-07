 YouTube takes down Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’ with 28 million views. Here’s why | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

YouTube takes down Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’ with 28 million views. Here’s why

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 07, 2024 06:50 PM IST

YouTube has removed Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song “Bado Badi” over copyright infringement.

If you’re not living under a rock, you must have heard the viral track “Bado Badi” sung by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. The platform removed the song, which gained over 28 million views on YouTube, over copyright infringement. The song “Akh Ladi Bado Badi” was originally sung by Noor Jehan for Mamtaz in Banarasi Thag.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan with (right) with Wajdan Rao Ranghar (left) who starred in his music video "Bado Badi". (Instagram/@chahat_fateh_ali_khan)
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan with (right) with Wajdan Rao Ranghar (left) who starred in his music video "Bado Badi". (Instagram/@chahat_fateh_ali_khan)

Read| Woman sings Taylor Swift's song near Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar market, Internet is in awe of her

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released his rendition of the iconic song on YouTube in April this year, and it soon became a hit, according to a report by The Indian Express.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to Times Now, the song was removed from YouTube on June 6 over copyright strike. It featured Pakistani actor Wajdan Rao Ranghar alongside the singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

People soon started using the song sung by Khan to create memes and funny posts.

For those who are still wondering about the song, here it is:

After the song went viral, people started trolling the actor featured in the song. The Indian Express quoted Ranghar, “Unfortunately, I performed in the song out of desperation. People are trolling me and asking why I would agree to feature in this song. I replied I didn’t have money to buy clothes for Eid, and it is better than stealing.”

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan?

Kashif Rana, known by his stage name Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, is a “singer, musician, songwriter, actor, director” who was born in Sheikhupura in March 1965. He attended Government High School Sheikhupura. He did his graduation from Government College University Lahore (GCUL) and then attended the University of the Punjab in Lahore, where he studied History, before going to London.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, in an interview, said that cricket was his first love. He added that he is now passionate about music and that “everyone can sing”, further expressing that “some may need to put more efforts than others”.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / YouTube takes down Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’ with 28 million views. Here’s why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On