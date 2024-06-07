YouTube takes down Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’ with 28 million views. Here’s why

If you’re not living under a rock, you must have heard the viral track “Bado Badi” sung by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. The platform removed the song, which gained over 28 million views on YouTube, over copyright infringement. The song “Akh Ladi Bado Badi” was originally sung by Noor Jehan for Mamtaz in Banarasi Thag. Chahat Fateh Ali Khan with (right) with Wajdan Rao Ranghar (left) who starred in his music video "Bado Badi". (Instagram/@chahat_fateh_ali_khan)

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released his rendition of the iconic song on YouTube in April this year, and it soon became a hit, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to Times Now, the song was removed from YouTube on June 6 over copyright strike. It featured Pakistani actor Wajdan Rao Ranghar alongside the singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.

People soon started using the song sung by Khan to create memes and funny posts.

After the song went viral, people started trolling the actor featured in the song. The Indian Express quoted Ranghar, “Unfortunately, I performed in the song out of desperation. People are trolling me and asking why I would agree to feature in this song. I replied I didn’t have money to buy clothes for Eid, and it is better than stealing.”

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan?

Kashif Rana, known by his stage name Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, is a “singer, musician, songwriter, actor, director” who was born in Sheikhupura in March 1965. He attended Government High School Sheikhupura. He did his graduation from Government College University Lahore (GCUL) and then attended the University of the Punjab in Lahore, where he studied History, before going to London.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, in an interview, said that cricket was his first love. He added that he is now passionate about music and that “everyone can sing”, further expressing that “some may need to put more efforts than others”.