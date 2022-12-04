‘You’ve lost the plot’: Gordon Ramsay reacts to dish made with chips and cream

Gordon Ramsay’s videos capturing his reactions to different dishes cooked by other people are often hilarious to watch. It is his unusual style of reviewing the cooking processes of the chefs and also the dishes that often leave people laughing out loud. Case in point, a video shared by the celebrity chef that shows him reacting to someone cooking a non veg dish with several ingredients, including Lays chips and cream.

“Hey @mrnigelng [Nigel Ng] I’m definitely going to need some help with this one,” he wrote and posted the video. Nigel is a comedian who goes by Uncle Roger on social media. He is famous for reviewing different dishes with a twist of hilarity.

The clip opens to show the screen split into two parts. One part shows a person preparing a dish and the other part captures the chef’s reaction to it. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look:

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4.8 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has received tons of comments.

“Even uncle Roger can’t help you now,” shared an Instagram user. “I've never understood this obsession with using potato chips for mashed potatoes,” commented another. “It makes me so mad that these people are just wasting food and think it's funny,” posted a third. “And that's how to make a disaster in 10 mins... thanks for watching,” wrote a fourth.