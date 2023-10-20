Yuvraj Singh reveals what is common between Veeru of Sholay and Virender Sehwag in witty birthday post

As former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag turns 45 today, his friend and former colleague Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share a special post for the batter but with a witty twist. Yuvraj mentioned something that is common between the cricketer whose pet name is Veeru and the character Veeru from the film Sholay. Yuvraj Singh shared this picture while wishing Happy Birthday to Virender Sehwag. (Instagram/@yuvisofficial)

“What is common between Veeru of Sholay and Veeru of India team,” the all-rounder wrote. Yuvraj drew parallels between the nickname given to Sehwag and the legendary Sholay character Veeru, played by Dharmendra.

“Happy birthday brother! Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness. Lots of love always,” he further added and wrapped up his post with an affectionate photo of the two.

Yuvraj Singh’s humour-laced post also received a reply from Virendra Sehwag who wrote, “Thank you, dear Yuvi.”

Take a look at this post by Yuvraj Singh:

The post was shared a little over two hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 77,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people. From reminiscing about their cricketers’ achievements to wishing “Happy Birthday” to Sehwag, people posted varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about Yuvraj Singh’s post?

“Destructive duo on the field. Love them,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha, this is sweet,” added another. “Amazing people,” expressed a third. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

