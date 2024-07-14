Ziva Dhoni forgets to socialise as she focuses on her yummy dessert in hand at Ambani wedding

A video, which has been creating a buzz on Instagram since its posting earlier this week, features Ziva Dhoni, the daughter of former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, enjoying her dessert. The image shows Ziva Dhoni with MS Dhoni at Ambani wedding. (Screengrab)

The nine-year-old was caught digging into her dessert and minding her own business while her parents were busy greeting the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, which took place on Friday, July 12.

The video was posted on Instagram by an MS Dhoni fan account. The caption read, "Ziva is representing me, literally."

In the video, MS Dhoni is seen holding his daughter while she enjoys her dessert. The post also has a picture of the legendary cricketer with his daughter and wife, Sakshi Dhoni. All of them are seen in traditional Indian attire.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The post made a day ago got over 20,600 likes and 12 comments. Here's what what people had to say about this cute clip.

A user, Kripa commented, “Cutest tiny human present there.” Another said, “Papa Mahi protecting and guiding her with that hand as always.”

A third Instagram user, Ritesh, joked, “Hohn hey itne sare celebs, mujhe ice cream khane dho.” (Who are these celebrities, let me have my ice cream).

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The couple, who first made their relationship official with their roka ceremony in 2022, finally became Mr and Mrs Ambani on July 12 in the presence of their family, friends and dignitaries from various walks of life.

What are your thoughts on this sweet video of Ziva Dhoni?