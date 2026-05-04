Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu congratulates Vijay as TVK leads in Tamil Nadu: ‘Thank you for ending cash for votes culture’

Tamil star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay appeared to be heading towards a stunning political victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking a dramatic debut for the actor in state politics. Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu hailed Vijay’s strong debut as TVK led in Tamil Nadu.

(Also read: Vikranth Santhosh celebrates anna Vijay creating history in Tamil Nadu elections with an unseen childhood pic)

At the time of writing, his party had secured 64 seats and was leading in 42 others, according to the Election Commission of India.

Sridhar Vembu reacts Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu took to X to congratulate Vijay and his party on their performance. He wrote: “Like a lot of young people in Tamil Nadu, our own young employees have had a lot of enthusiasm for @TVKVijayHQ. My best wishes on this historic win. Thank you for ending the "cash for votes" culture which seemed undefeatable until now. We will continue our technology work with renewed vigor and energy. Thank you”

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