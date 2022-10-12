Zomato delivery man breaks into Garba dance while on shift because why not?

Festivals are a time during when a lot of people get to enjoy holidays and time off work. But for a lot of us, it might not be the case as we might have to work during these days. And if one is a delivery worker, there is a good chance that they will also need to be working shifts even on festivals and other such special occasions. And that is exactly what can be seen in this video that has been shared on Instagram recently and has been going all kinds of viral for the sweetest of reasons. It showcases a Zomato delivery man, enjoying life to the fullest, even if he has to work a shift during Navratri.

There is a good chance that this man’s undying spirit and enthusiasm for the festival that he hasn’t let get affected by his work, will be enough for you to keep wanting to watch this video again and again. In the video, through a text insert, it has been made clear that the location that this video has been shot in is Arkade Earth. It is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Take a look at the viral video right here:

Shared on October 2, this video has received over 1.86 lakh likes on it. It has also received various adorable and heartwarming comments on it.

“Forgetting about your own happiness and working for someone just one enough, hats off,” commented an Instagram user. “Jethalal vibes,” hilariously wrote another individual. “Deserves a Rs. 101 tip,” posted a third.