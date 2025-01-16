'Zomato got pookie support': Entrepreneur shares heartwarming chat over wrong chai order

A delightful exchange between a Zomato support executive and an entrepreneur has gained attention on social media. The support executive's empathetic and heartfelt responses over a wrong order of chai has left everyone smiling. In a post on X, YouTuber and entrepreneur Ishan Sharma shared a conversation with a chat executive.(Representational)

In a post on X, YouTuber and entrepreneur Ishan Sharma shared a conversation with a chat executive after his order of chai was delivered without jaggery. The conversation, posted on social media, shows his genuine attempt to resolve a seemingly small issue. "

When the customer reported that he couldn’t enjoy his chai because it was missing jaggery. the executive said, "Sir..! I request you to have the chai..! I can initiate the refund for the jaggery.”

He then suggested he can refund the amount for jaggery. Even though the refund amount was a mere ₹6, the executive maintained a professional tone. But when the customer said that he couldn’t have the chai without jaggery, the executive's response took an unexpectedly personal turn.

"I know how it feels in the morning and without tea it makes us feel lost," he wrote

"Please sir..! Just for today I request you to have the chai! I don’t want you to feel like this," he implored the customer.

Take a look at the post here:

The sincerity of his words and the earnest attempt to make the customer feel better won hearts online, with the entrepreneur dubbing him as Zomato’s “pookie support".

"They know that you're single that's why special pookie support for you," joked one user.

Others said that the executive is too dedicated in his job and his sincere efforts come off as adorable. "Zomato's got that personal touch," quipped another user.

