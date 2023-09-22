Zomato prepares Akshay Kumar's ‘healthy juice,’ recipe. Here's how people reacted to it

Zomato recently took to Instagram to unveil a recipe for the 'healthiest juice in the world,' that Akshay Kumar's character from the movie Deewane Huye Paagal shared in the film. Not only did Zomato prepare this recipe, but they also made their employees try it, and their reactions are sure to tickle your funny bone. Zomato makes a healthy drink inspired by Akshay Kumar's character.

In the post shared by Zomato, you can see a scene from Deewane Huye Paagal, where Akshay Kumar's character tells a healthy juice recipe. They start by mixing orange juice in a blender. Then the characters add a piece of ginger, spinach, and red chillies. Once finally blended, Zomato makes its employees try this drink. And needless to say, the people who tried it, instantly expressed their displeasure and disgust. (Also Read: Is Swiggy charging an extra amount on your order? Food delivery company clarifies)

Watch the video of this juice recipe here:

This post was shared on September 20. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 1.1 million times. The share has also been liked several times. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to this juice recipe.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Zomato if you recommend this juice in notification, then I will forget our relationship and will be breaking up with you."

A second added, "Haha, this was very funny."

"There should be a disclaimer on this scene. Do not try this at home," posted a third.

A fourth joked, "Therefore I prefer Swiggy over Zomato."

A fifth said, "Where can I order this? Need to give it to my boss."

"I watched this movie today only, what a coincidence," expressed a sixth.

Another commented, "Great content, made me laugh."

A few others have replied to the post using laughing emojis.

What are your thoughts on this juice recipe? Will you try making it?