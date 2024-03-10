 ‘Kaisa laga mazak’, says Zomato after its reply to man’s complaint goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Zomato says ‘kaisa laga mera mazak’ after its reply to Bengaluru-based customer’s complaint goes viral

Zomato says ‘kaisa laga mera mazak’ after its reply to Bengaluru-based customer’s complaint goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 10, 2024 10:27 AM IST

After the customer flagged an issue with the Zomato app, the company shared a hilarious response that left people laughing hard.

A Zomato customer from Bengaluru noticed an issue with the restaurant aggregator and food delivery company app. He took a screenshot of the app and shared it on X, pointing out that one cannot edit their birthdays and anniversaries. Alongside, he tagged Zomato. The company, as expected, shared a witty response to the tweet, and it has since gone viral. They then shared another response, asking the customer how did he like their joke.

Zomato's witty response to the customer's tweet leaves him asking, "Kehna kya chahte ho?"(Reuters Photo)
Zomato's witty response to the customer's tweet leaves him asking, "Kehna kya chahte ho?"(Reuters Photo)

Read| International Women’s Day: Zomato introduces new dress code for female delivery drivers

“What if someone remarries @zomato?” asked Shobhit Bakliwal while sharing a screenshot on X. The screenshot shows his profile on the Zomato app. While the app allows users to change their mobile number, email, and gender, they don’t allow users to edit their birthdays and anniversaries on the app.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the screenshot shared by Bakliwal below:

After the tweet gained significant traction, Zomato shared a reply. The company’s customer care wrote, “Oh, no ‘edit’ for anniversaries? We didn’t anticipate Zomato would become a marriage counsellor! If someone decides to ‘remarry’ their meal, we’ll just have to celebrate their culinary commitment with extra flavour and maybe a side of confetti.”

Also Read| Woman criticised for sharing screenshot of chat with Zomato delivery agent. Here's why

Bakliwal shared Zomato’s response on X with the caption, “Bhai, kehna kya chahte ho? [What do you want to say?]” Zomato commented on this tweet and asked, “Kaisa laga mera mazak! Samajh nahi AI? [How did you like my joke! You don’t get it?]” The company also wrote that they will get it fixed. “But jokes apart, thank you for catching that. We’ll get it sorted.”

Check out how others reacted to these tweets here:

“What if someone writes the wrong anniversary date?” posted an individual. To this, Zomato replied, “Then they must order two cakes to deal with the tricky business (one for the oopsie moment & one for the real deal).”

Another added, “You can create another account.”

“New life, new account,” expressed a third.

A fourth joked, “Remarry on the same date.”

“Looks like they don’t favour divorces,” shared a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Looks like the admin asked Grok to come up with a response.”

“ChatGPT chipka dia bhai aapko [They used the response generated by ChatGPT],” remarked a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On