Zomato says ‘kaisa laga mera mazak’ after its reply to Bengaluru-based customer’s complaint goes viral

A Zomato customer from Bengaluru noticed an issue with the restaurant aggregator and food delivery company app. He took a screenshot of the app and shared it on X, pointing out that one cannot edit their birthdays and anniversaries. Alongside, he tagged Zomato. The company, as expected, shared a witty response to the tweet, and it has since gone viral. They then shared another response, asking the customer how did he like their joke. Zomato's witty response to the customer's tweet leaves him asking, "Kehna kya chahte ho?"(Reuters Photo)

“What if someone remarries @zomato?” asked Shobhit Bakliwal while sharing a screenshot on X. The screenshot shows his profile on the Zomato app. While the app allows users to change their mobile number, email, and gender, they don’t allow users to edit their birthdays and anniversaries on the app.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the screenshot shared by Bakliwal below:

After the tweet gained significant traction, Zomato shared a reply. The company’s customer care wrote, “Oh, no ‘edit’ for anniversaries? We didn’t anticipate Zomato would become a marriage counsellor! If someone decides to ‘remarry’ their meal, we’ll just have to celebrate their culinary commitment with extra flavour and maybe a side of confetti.”

Bakliwal shared Zomato’s response on X with the caption, “Bhai, kehna kya chahte ho? [What do you want to say?]” Zomato commented on this tweet and asked, “Kaisa laga mera mazak! Samajh nahi AI? [How did you like my joke! You don’t get it?]” The company also wrote that they will get it fixed. “But jokes apart, thank you for catching that. We’ll get it sorted.”

Check out how others reacted to these tweets here:

“What if someone writes the wrong anniversary date?” posted an individual. To this, Zomato replied, “Then they must order two cakes to deal with the tricky business (one for the oopsie moment & one for the real deal).”

Another added, “You can create another account.”

“New life, new account,” expressed a third.

A fourth joked, “Remarry on the same date.”

“Looks like they don’t favour divorces,” shared a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Looks like the admin asked Grok to come up with a response.”

“ChatGPT chipka dia bhai aapko [They used the response generated by ChatGPT],” remarked a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?