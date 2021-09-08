Home / Trending / Zomato’s ‘how much adrak to put in your chai’ post sparks laughter
Zomato's adrak and chai related tweet may leave you giggling too (representational image)(Unsplash)
Zomato’s ‘how much adrak to put in your chai’ post sparks laughter

Zomato took to Twitter to share the adrak and chai related post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:05 PM IST

When it comes to chai, then the tea lovers will tell you how exactly they enjoy the beverage. From how much milk should be added to the ingredients that should be used, tea lovers often tend to be very particular. Probably that is the reason this tea-related tweet by Zomato has now captured people's attention. It has also left them in splits.

Taking to Twitter, Zomato shared, “Don’t ever let someone tell you how much adrak to put in your chai. You measure that with your heart.”

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared a little over an hour ago, has gathered nearly 400 likes and counting. It has also prompted people to share hilarious comments. A few also shared that they agree to Zomato's post.

“I know it very well,” wrote a Twitter user. “I tried this dialogue to my mom when she told me how much adrak to put. Now I'm at bed-rest. Don't try this at home,” joked another. “Adrak is life,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

