Zoo in New York welcomes 'extremely rare' white kangaroo

A joey born to daddy kangaroo, Boomer, and mommy kangaroo, Rosie, at the Animal Adventure Park has captured netizens' attention for an extraordinary reason. This joey has white-coloured coat. In an Instagram post, this New York-based zoo shed light on the rarity of this occurrence. They also shared a collage of the animal. Seeing the joey's image and reading about it may leave you in awe.

The caption of the post reads, "This is not your standard red kangaroo! Red kangaroos are born the size of your thumbnail, and do much of their development in mom's pouch, outside of the womb. At the age of approximately 4-5 months, we do our first full 'pull', removing the baby from mom's pouch for a full inspection and medical review, and then return the joey to mom's pouch for her to raise".

It then goes on to say, "Today's inspection revealed an EXTREMELY RARE, what we are currently considering, Leucistic male joey. Leucistic is the lack of color pigmentation, resulting in a white coat. What makes him leucistic and not albino?".

If you're pondering over the same question, then wonder no more. Check out the entire post for your answer:

If seeing that share made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated nearly 4,600 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments.

