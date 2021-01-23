IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Zoo in New York welcomes 'extremely rare' white kangaroo
The image shows a white-furred kangaroo.(Instagram/@animaladventurepark)
The image shows a white-furred kangaroo.(Instagram/@animaladventurepark)
trending

Zoo in New York welcomes 'extremely rare' white kangaroo

Animal Adventure Park shared this news on their official Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:58 AM IST

A joey born to daddy kangaroo, Boomer, and mommy kangaroo, Rosie, at the Animal Adventure Park has captured netizens' attention for an extraordinary reason. This joey has white-coloured coat. In an Instagram post, this New York-based zoo shed light on the rarity of this occurrence. They also shared a collage of the animal. Seeing the joey's image and reading about it may leave you in awe.

The caption of the post reads, "This is not your standard red kangaroo! Red kangaroos are born the size of your thumbnail, and do much of their development in mom's pouch, outside of the womb. At the age of approximately 4-5 months, we do our first full 'pull', removing the baby from mom's pouch for a full inspection and medical review, and then return the joey to mom's pouch for her to raise".

It then goes on to say, "Today's inspection revealed an EXTREMELY RARE, what we are currently considering, Leucistic male joey. Leucistic is the lack of color pigmentation, resulting in a white coat. What makes him leucistic and not albino?".

If you're pondering over the same question, then wonder no more. Check out the entire post for your answer:

If seeing that share made your jaw drop, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated nearly 4,600 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, "So awesome and so cute".

Another individual wrote, "Wow". "How special and exciting! Congratulations," read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram animal adventure park

Related Stories

The fascinating image shows a moose which appears to be entirely white, from its velvet coating to its antlers(Roger Brendhagen)
The fascinating image shows a moose which appears to be entirely white, from its velvet coating to its antlers(Roger Brendhagen)
trending

White moose to polar bear: Incredible wildlife images that will fascinate you

By Trisha Sengupta | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 01:17 PM IST
Photographer Roger Brendhagen has captured different creations of nature.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows a white-furred kangaroo.(Instagram/@animaladventurepark)
The image shows a white-furred kangaroo.(Instagram/@animaladventurepark)
trending

Zoo in New York welcomes 'extremely rare' white kangaroo

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Animal Adventure Park shared this news on their official Instagram account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cops welcoming Arlo.(Facebook/@Thurston County-Sheriff)
The image shows the cops welcoming Arlo.(Facebook/@Thurston County-Sheriff)
trending

Police dog shot during duty returns home after surgery, gets hero’s welcome

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:04 AM IST
“That is the coolest video ever. I'm so happy he's now resting comfortably at home!!” expressed a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sit socially distanced as he attends the inauguration of Joe Biden-Kamala Harris.(REUTERS)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sit socially distanced as he attends the inauguration of Joe Biden-Kamala Harris.(REUTERS)
trending

Kerala Tourism joins Bernie Sanders-related meme trend with this post

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:38 PM IST
“Wear your warm woollen mittens and enjoy the cool crisp Munnar weather!” the department wrote while sharing the meme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has prompted people to share various reactions.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
The video has prompted people to share various reactions.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
trending

This video of two bison crossing a bridge is an instant mood lifter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:07 PM IST
The video, which has now left many happy, was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the manager of the eatery in question.(screengrab)
The image shows the manager of the eatery in question.(screengrab)
trending

Pakistan cafe owners mock manager’s English, viral video irks people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The hashtag #BoycottCannoli is also being used by many while sharing their reactions to the now-viral video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image of Bernie Sanders has sparked meme fest on Twitter.(Screengrab)
This image of Bernie Sanders has sparked meme fest on Twitter.(Screengrab)
trending

Bernie Sanders reacts to inauguration mitten memes. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:51 PM IST
“What a nice guy,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to Bernie Sanders' reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a region of space known as NGC 7822.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image shows a region of space known as NGC 7822.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

What shape do you see in this pic of space region NGC 7822 shared by NASA?

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:08 PM IST
“The psychological phenomenon where people see recognizable shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data is called pareidolia,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a cheetah named Redd.(Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
The image shows a cheetah named Redd.(Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
trending

Video of Redd the cheetah’s beautiful purr may fill you with a sense of serenity

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:11 PM IST
“So relaxed!” read one comment under the Instagram post by the Cincinnati Zoo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Gabbar, as played by Amjad Khan, exaggeratedly spitting.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
The image shows Gabbar, as played by Amjad Khan, exaggeratedly spitting.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

UP Police shares snippets from Sholay to impart important health advice. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST
This advisory post was shared on the official Twitter account of UP Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An Uber Eats food delivery courier's backpack is seen in front of a fast-food restaurant as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An Uber Eats food delivery courier's backpack is seen in front of a fast-food restaurant as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Amsterdam, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
trending

Dutch borrow dogs and buy delivery uniforms to dodge curfew

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST
From Saturday, a nightly curfew to try and curb the pandemic starting at 21:00 (20:00 GMT) and running until 04:30 will be imposed, the first nationwide curfew since World War Two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People participate in a beer yoga session, as the country eases the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at a craft brewery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia January 19, 2021. Picture taken January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu(REUTERS)
People participate in a beer yoga session, as the country eases the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at a craft brewery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia January 19, 2021. Picture taken January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Cindy Liu(REUTERS)
trending

Beer yoga classes resume post lockdown in Cambodia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Connor Cheney Kirsch, general manager of BeerPro Import Export Co., which owns TwoBirds, said the classes, held in a former garment factory, were about community and bringing people together after work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengal safari has been set up over 700 acres of forest land in Siliguri.(Twitter/@ANI)
Bengal safari has been set up over 700 acres of forest land in Siliguri.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

West Bengal Zoo Authority releases 3 tiger cubs in Bengal safari

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Currently, there are seven tigers in the open tiger enclosure in the Bengal Safari, near Siliguri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indy Mellink, designer of genderless playing cards, poses in Oegstgeest, Leiden, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
Indy Mellink, designer of genderless playing cards, poses in Oegstgeest, Leiden, Netherlands.(REUTERS)
trending

23-year-old Dutch card fan creates gender-neutral deck

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Indy Mellink has been testing the cards out on players, who said they had never been conscious of sexual inequality in decks before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shared on the subreddit ‘Made Me Smile’, the clip shows a man in front of an online class setup.(Reddit/@avastans)
Shared on the subreddit ‘Made Me Smile’, the clip shows a man in front of an online class setup.(Reddit/@avastans)
trending

Wholesome video shows kindergarten teacher vibing with kids in online class

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Teachers sometimes can go the extra mile to make their classes super fun for children. This Reddit video is the perfect example of that notion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was shared on official Instagram account for NASA's Hubble Telescope.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image was shared on official Instagram account for NASA's Hubble Telescope.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA shares pics of Jupiter’s northern and southern auroras. Seen them yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:55 AM IST
“So wild to see auroras on other planets!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP