Zoo keeper hugs a giant python and calls it his friend. Watch shocking video

If you ever saw a snake, what would be your reaction? You would probably run for your life or try to watch it from a safe distance. These are the things that we would normally do unless you are Jay Brewer. The Reptile Zoo's founder, Jay Brewer, frequently posts entertaining and informative videos of both reptiles and other animals on his Instagram page. In many of his videos, he interacts with various animals and informs his audience about them.

Recently, Brewer uploaded a video where he can be seen with a python in his hand. He informs his audience that they have become friends after years of taking care of this python. He further adds that the snake may look like a rainbow but is actually a reticulated python. At the end of the video, you can also see Brewer hugging the snake.

Take a look at the full video of Jay Brewer with the python here:

Looks fascinating, doesn't it? This video was shared just a few hours ago on Jay Brewer's Instagram. Since then, the video has garnered one million views, up to 90,000 likes, and thousands of comments as of now. Many people were in awe of this python. One user commented, "She is beautiful. My boy Rocco is a great friend - a reticulated python. He loves to be petted and cuddled and sit in my lap to go on drives or watch TV." Another person said, "Omg, what a beautiful creature." A third person added, "Incredible! That color is spectacular!" "Wow, he just looks like a galaxy noodle," added a fourth.