Zoomies activated: This fluffy ‘mountain goat’s energetic routine may leave you smiling

Doggos bring all kind of entertainment, fun and energy in one’s like and Lady the golden retriever’s happy video is an apt proof of shared. Shared on the doggo’s Instagram profile, the clip may leave wanting to pet the pooch and shower it with love.

“A day in the life of a mountain goat,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows Lady zooming around her house at 7am and then taking a quick nap before activating her energetic self. What makes the clip entertaining is her precious expressions throughout the video.

Take a look at the clip:





Shared on April 23, the clip has garnered over 30,500 likes and several comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable doggo. Many shared heart emojis to shower their love for the cute clip. Others expressed how much positive energy the doggo brought. Lady’s canine friends also shared several comments.

One of them commented, “Never stop mountain goating”. Another one wrote, “Zoomies activated”. Lady’s human fans also shared many reactions. “I love her energy,” said an Instagram user. “Love this sweet mountain goat,” expressed another.

What do you think of this video?

